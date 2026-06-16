Nashik: Ekta Panel Sweeps MACCIA Elections, Secures Historic Clean Sweep In Nashik Division | Sourced

Nashik: The 'Ekta Panel', contesting on the Road Roller election symbol, has secured a resounding and historic victory in the elections of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) for the 2026-28 term. Under the leadership of President Ravindra Mangave and with the guidance of former President Khushalchand Poddar, Immediate Past President Santosh Mandlecha, former Senior Vice-President Anilkumar Lodha, and former Trustee Vilas Shirore, the panel established its dominance in a closely contested election.



Victory in Senior and Regional Vice-President Posts

According to the declared results, Karunakar Shetty, the official candidate of the Road Roller panel, won the post of Senior Vice-President of Maharashtra by a huge margin. Along with him, Sunita Phalgune won the election for the post of Vice-President of North Maharashtra Region-I, while Mahendra Agrawal secured victory for the post of Vice-President of North Maharashtra Region-II, defeating their respective opponents convincingly.



Clean Sweep in Governing Council

The Ekta Panel achieved a complete clean sweep in the Governing Council elections from the Nashik division by winning all 27 seats. The victory reflects the strong faith reposed by traders and industrialists in the panel's development-oriented policies and vision.

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Congratulations from President Ravindra Mangave

Following the historic win, MACCIA President Ravindra Mangave congratulated all the newly elected office-bearers and members. He expressed confidence that the new team would remain committed to the growth and development of the trade and industry sectors during its tenure from 2026 to 2028.



Celebrations erupted in Nashik after the results were announced, with supporters of the winning candidates celebrating by throwing coloured powder and raising slogans.



Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Grievance Committee Ashish Pednekar, along with Scrutiny Committee Chairman and Immediate Past President Santosh Mandlecha, also congratulated the victorious candidates and extended their best wishes for the future. The counting of votes began at 11 a.m., and Election Officer Suresh Ghorpade officially announced the vote tally and results after the completion of the counting process.