Nashik: Dr Ashok Uike Calls For Greater Trust in Ashram Schools At Chankapur Praveshotsav | Sourced

Nashik: High-quality facilities have been provided in Ashram schools. The appointment of qualified teachers ensures that students will receive quality education. Tribal Development Minister Dr Ashok Uike emphasised the need for widespread public awareness and a mass movement to build trust among parents and students regarding Ashram schools.

He was speaking at the 'Praveshotsav' program organised at the Government Ashram School in Chankapur on Monday (the 15th). Dignitaries present on the dais included MLA Nitin Pawar, Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod, Additional Commissioners Digambar Chavan and Dinkar Pavra, Kalwan Project Officer Kashmira Sankhe, Superintending Engineer Pradeep Dalvi, and N. D. Gavit. The dignitaries felicitated the students by presenting them with roses and educational materials.

The government is committed to the holistic development of tribal students. On the first day of the new academic year, educational materials and books were distributed to the students. There is a delay in the distribution of uniforms due to technical reasons; however, Minister Dr Uike assured that newly admitted students would receive their uniforms by July 5th.

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No compromise will be made regarding the academic standards of the students in Ashram schools. A nurse has been appointed at every Ashram school to look after the students' health. Tribal Development Commissioner Bansod stated that an annual action plan is being prepared to maintain the academic quality of the schools. Meanwhile, Project Officer Sankhe provided information in her introductory speech about innovative initiatives being implemented by the Tribal Development Department.

Additionally, meritorious students were felicitated by the dignitaries. Minister Dr Minister Uike and senior officials interacted warmly with the students and shared a meal with them, doubling the joy of both the students and their parents.

Do not fall prey to misinformation.

Misinformation regarding Ashramshalas (residential schools for tribal students) is being circulated on social media. Politics should not be played over matters concerning students. Discussions with administrative officials and public representatives should take place before resorting to protests. Tribal Development Minister Dr Ashok Uike urged parents not to fall prey to such misinformation on social media.

Inauguration of Digital Environment Studio

A 'Digital Environment Studio' has been set up at the Additional Commissioner's office by the Tribal Development Department. The studio was inaugurated by Tribal Development Minister Dr Ashok Uike. Present on the occasion were Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod, Nashik Project Officer Arpita Thube, Additional Commissioners Digambar Chavan and Dinkar Pavra, Deputy Commissioners Santosh Thube and Nilesh Ahire, among others. Minister Dr Uike interacted with Ashramshala students through the studio.