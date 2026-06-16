Nashik Onion Exporters Face Crores In Losses As Shipping Delays Disrupt Overseas Trade | Sourced

Nashik: Onion exporters from Nashik district have alleged losses worth crores due to the irresponsible functioning of a shipping company, according to onion exporter Ravindra Shinde. The unavailability of a vessel at the scheduled time has disrupted onion exports to Sri Lanka, prompting traders to demand compensation for the losses incurred.



According to available information, bookings for 105 containers of onions were made on June 1 for export from Nashik to Colombo, Sri Lanka, via Mumbai. However, the vessel did not arrive as scheduled, creating major disruptions in the export process. Of these, onions from 40 refrigerated containers were loaded onto the ship, while the shipment from the remaining 65 non-refrigerated containers was refused. As a result, the concerned exporters have suffered significant financial losses.



The incident has also affected the transportation, storage, and quality of the onions. Exporters have demanded that the shipping company compensate them for the losses caused by the delay.

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Meanwhile, fresh challenges have emerged for onion exports to Gulf countries as well. A ship carrying onions to Dubai, dispatched nearly a month ago, has reportedly still not reached its destination, adding to traders' concerns.

Additionally, newly harvested onions from Pakistan, China and Turkey are available in international markets at comparatively lower prices, intensifying competition for Indian onions.



Due to disruptions in the export process and increasing global competition, the onion export business is facing serious difficulties. Exporters have urged the central government to intervene immediately in the shipping crisis and take measures to provide relief to the sector.



Quote:

"New onion arrivals from Pakistan, China and Turkey are available at lower prices in international markets, making competition tougher for Indian onions. Considering the seriousness of the situation, the Central Government should intervene in the shipping issue and take immediate steps to support onion exporters."

— Pravin Kadam, Onion Exporter, Lasalgaon.