Nashik: Gokul Gite Becomes Associate Member Of Shiv Sena After Meeting With Eknath Shinde

Video Screengrab

Gokul Gite, who emerged as a giant killer by registering a stunning victory in the Nashik Local Authorities Constituency election for the Legislative Council, has become an associate member of Shiv Sena within hours of his win. Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde reportedly arranged a special aircraft for Gite and held detailed discussions with him. State Minister Uday Samant, who oversees the party’s affairs in Nashik, is said to have played a key role in facilitating the move.

Nashik MLC Gokul Gite joins Shinde Sena.



Today he won as Independent by defeating Shinde Sena’s official candidate.



Setback for BJP also as he was with BJP. pic.twitter.com/vFZjiBbDXR — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) June 22, 2026

The election results were declared on Monday, with independent candidate Gokul Gite defeating Shiv Sena’s Narendra Darade in a major upset. Despite the Mahayuti alliance enjoying a comfortable majority among voters, Darade suffered a significant defeat.

Following the result, Samant reportedly contacted one of Gite’s close associates and informed him that he would soon arrive with an aircraft. Subsequently, Gite met Shinde and held extensive discussions. As a formal party entry was not possible due to technical reasons, Gite announced that he would function as an associate member of Shiv Sena. Samant, MP Shrikant Shinde and MLA Kishor Patil were present during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Gite said, “There was tremendous pressure from my supporters and workers, as they could see future opportunities and victories. The voters of Nashik have given me their mandate. I had a detailed discussion with Shinde. To effectively address the concerns of the voters who have placed their trust in me and to ensure that developmental works are carried out, I have decided to work as an associate member of Shiv Sena. If I am entrusted with organisational responsibilities in the future, I will willingly shoulder them.”

He further added, “I have long been impressed by the work and leadership style of Shinde. During the tenure of Ganesh Gite as Standing Committee Chairman, I had several opportunities to interact with Shinde. Observing his working style strengthened my desire to work alongside him.”