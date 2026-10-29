Nashik: Godavari Ghats To Glow With 3D Mapping, Illuminations For President Murmu’s Visit

Nashik: Elaborate preparations are underway in Nashik for the proposed visit of President Droupadi Murmu for the flag-hoisting ceremony associated with the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. The Godavari riverfront is being decorated with attractive illumination, while modern lighting technology, including DMX pixel-based 3D mapping, is planned to enhance the grandeur of the historic and religious occasion.

The celebrations are expected to showcase a blend of religious traditions, cultural heritage and modern visual technology.

Grand Arrangements at Ramkund

A grand stage is being planned in the Ramkund area for the flag-hoisting ceremony and Godavari Maha Aarti.

Beautification of the ghats, painting of temples, decorative lighting and improvements to access routes are among the key preparations. Arrangements for seating, display screens and crowd management are also being made to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

DMX Pixel 3D Mapping to Enhance Visual Experience

The Godavari riverfront is set to become a major attraction with modern lighting arrangements.

DMX pixel technology can enable synchronised lighting effects, colourful illumination and visually engaging 3D-mapping presentations.

The combination of historic temples, the riverfront and the spiritual atmosphere is expected to create a distinctive visual experience for devotees and visitors. However, the exact details of the proposed 3D-mapping presentation have not been independently confirmed.

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Flag-Hoisting Ceremony, Godavari Maha Aarti Planned

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar is scheduled to commence with the flag-hoisting ceremony on Oct 31. The proposed auspicious time for the ceremony at Ramkund is 12.02 pm.

President Droupadi Murmu has been invited to attend the occasion. The Godavari Maha Aarti is also scheduled for the evening.

Special arrangements are being planned for security, traffic regulation, parking and crowd management.

Grand Prelude to Simhastha Kumbh Mela

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela holds immense religious, cultural and historical significance for Nashik. The proposed presidential visit has added importance to preparations along the Godavari riverfront.

Through traditional religious ceremonies, modern technology and decorative illumination, the administration aims to highlight the grandeur of the occasion.

The event is also being viewed as an important milestone in preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, drawing considerable attention from Nashik residents and devotees across the country.