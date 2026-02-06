 Nashik Gets New Mayor: Himgauri Aher-Adke Takes Charge, Vilas Shinde Named Deputy
BJP’s Himgauri Aher-Adke was unanimously elected as the 17th Mayor of Nashik, while Vilas Shinde of the Shiv Sena (Shinde group) was unanimously elected as Deputy Mayor. Notably, Shiv Sena and NCP had contested the municipal elections against the BJP, making this post-election alliance politically significant

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 05:17 PM IST
Nashik Gets New Mayor: Himgauri Aher-Adke Takes Charge, Vilas Shinde Named Deputy | Sourced

Nashik: Despite having a clear majority on its own, the BJP formed a ruling alliance in the Nashik Municipal Corporation with support from Shiv Sena (Shinde group) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group), securing backing from 26 Shiv Sena corporators and 4 NCP corporators. This led to the establishment of a BJP–Shiv Sena–NCP alliance government in the civic body.


BJP’s Himgauri Aher-Adke was unanimously elected as the 17th Mayor of Nashik, while Vilas Shinde of the Shiv Sena (Shinde group) was unanimously elected as Deputy Mayor. Notably, Shiv Sena and NCP had contested the municipal elections against the BJP, making this post-election alliance politically significant.


Unopposed Election Process
The election process began around 11 AM at the Rajiv Gandhi Hall of the Municipal Corporation, under the chairmanship of District Collector and Election Officer Ayush Prasad.

Girish Mahajan’s Statement in Discussion
Although the BJP had a clear majority, the party in charge and Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan had earlier stated, “We don’t need anyone’s crutches (support).”
However, after high-level discussions, the BJP–Shiv Sena (Shinde group) alliance was finalised, bringing his statement into political discussion.


Initially, Shiv Sena’s Praveen Tidame had also filed a nomination for Deputy Mayor, but after senior-level decisions, Vilas Shinde’s name was finalised. BJP issued an official whip to corporators in this regard.

Alliance Decision After Mumbai Meeting
On Thursday night, a crucial meeting took place at the ‘Varsha’ residence in Mumbai between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
After this meeting, the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance decision was finalised:

Opposition Leader Post to Shiv Sena (UBT)
With the formation of the ruling alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and MNS, the path is now clear for Shiv Sena (UBT) to claim the Leader of Opposition post in the Nashik Municipal Corporation. Now, the city's attention is focused on who will get the Opposition Leader’s position.

