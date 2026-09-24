Nashik: Ganeshotsav Displays Draw Crowds Across City Ahead Of Visarjan

Nashik: As Ganeshotsav enters its final phase, large crowds of citizens are turning out to view the displays created by public Ganesh mandals across the city. Groups of young friends, college students and families are stepping out in the evenings to seek blessings from Bappa and view the thematic tableaux.

Crowds have been seen from evening until late night near mandals’ pandals in areas such as Panchavati, Ravivar Karanja, Shalimar, CIDCO, Nashik Road, Gangapur Road and Satpur.

Anticipating the rush to view the displays, the police administration has restricted vehicular entry on certain central roads between 5 pm and midnight from September 21 to September 24. Despite this, devotees are arriving on foot to see the exhibits.

Enthusiasm Among Families and Youth

The tradition of visiting public mandals after welcoming Bappa into their homes continues this year. Many families are visiting the mandals with their children. Groups of college students and young friends can be seen on the streets late into the night.

Many devotees express the sentiment that “Ganeshotsav is incomplete without seeking Bappa’s darshan (blessings).”

This year, the mandals have created displays based on diverse themes. Some have set up tableaux highlighting social issues.

The Trimurti Nagar Kala, Krida ani Sanskrutik Mitra Mandal in Panchavati has created a display focusing on difficulties caused by potholes, accidents and ongoing Kumbh Mela-related infrastructure work. It depicts Bappa asking the question, “Should I come back next year?” The display has drawn attention from citizens.

Festive Atmosphere in the City

This year, approximately three lakh families in the city have installed household Ganesh idols, while 600 to 700 public Ganesh mandals are celebrating the festival.

The mandals have arranged attractive lighting, traditional musical instruments and theme-based decorations. Bappa was welcomed amid the beats of dhol-tasha troupes. Now, in the days leading up to the immersion, citizens are stepping out in large numbers to view the elaborate displays.

Although many roads are in poor condition due to Kumbh Mela development works, the enthusiasm of devotees remains undiminished. Families, young people and groups of students have taken to the streets to seek Bappa’s blessings and admire the artistic tableaux created by the mandals.

The chant of “Ganpati Bappa Morya!” echoes throughout the city.

For Nashik residents, the days preceding the Anant Chaturdashi immersion procession are a time of devotion and celebration.