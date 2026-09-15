Nashik: Ganeshotsav Begins Across City With Grand Idol Installations, Festive Fervour |

Nashik: Nashik city welcomed its beloved Bappa with great fanfare on Monday, September 14, to mark Ganesh Chaturthi. Amid the resounding beats of dhol-tasha (traditional drums and cymbals) and an atmosphere of devotion, Ganesh idols were installed in homes and by public Ganesh mandals (community groups) across the city. A festive spirit has taken over the city, and Bappa will reside here for the next 10 to 12 days.

According to the traditional almanac (Panchang), Bhadrapad Shukla Chaturthi began on Monday morning. The Madhyanha (midday) period, roughly between 11:20 am and 1:50 pm, was considered the auspicious time for the installation of idols. While many families brought Bappa home on Sunday evening, the majority installed him on Monday during the auspicious window. It is estimated that around three lakh families in the city will celebrate Ganeshotsav this year.

Crowds in markets; preparations by mandals

Large crowds gathered in markets for idols and decorations in areas such as Ashok Stambh, Ravivar Karanja, Saraf Bazaar, Shalimar and MG Road. Devotees queued up to purchase flowers, modaks, decorative items and puja materials. Some also ordered idols and decorations through online platforms and quick-commerce services.

More than 600 to 700 public Ganesh mandals in the city had applied to the Municipal Corporation for mandap permissions. The mandals received relief as the Municipal Corporation waived fees for mandaps and stages. Many mandals welcomed Bappa with attractive thematic displays, elaborate lighting and the sounds of traditional musical instruments. Notably, one mandal installed a magnificent Ganesh idol made of 201 kg of silver.

Festive atmosphere

Grand mandaps were erected by Ganesh mandals across various parts of the city, including CIDCO, Nashik Road, Panchvati, Gangapur Road, Indiranagar and Satpur. Dhol-tasha troupes took out processions, while aarti rituals and the distribution of modaks began in households across the city. In the run-up to the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, certain groups are also organising public awareness programmes.

The Municipal Corporation has made special preparations regarding road conditions, prevention of waterlogging and ensuring an uninterrupted power supply during Ganeshotsav. The main immersion procession will take place on September 25, Anant Chaturdashi.

The residents of Nashik have welcomed Bappa with deep devotion, and the city is vibrant with festive spirit. Chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya!” are echoing everywhere.