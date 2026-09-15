Nashik: Gold, Silver-Foil Modaks Priced At ₹27,000 Per Kg Draw Devotees’ Attention |

Nashik: With Lord Ganesha being welcomed with great enthusiasm across Nashik, demand for traditional modaks has surged on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Amid the wide variety of sweets available in the city, special royal modaks priced at ₹27,000 per kg have emerged as a major attraction this year. Adorned with edible gold and silver foil, these premium modaks have caught the attention of devotees and customers with their luxurious presentation and distinctive appearance.

Modaks hold a special place in the religious and cultural traditions associated with Lord Ganesha. Devotees traditionally offer modaks as naivedya to Lord Ganesha, resulting in a significant increase in demand during the festival. While regular varieties such as steamed ukadiche modaks, fried modaks, mawa modaks and chocolate modaks are popular among customers, the gold- and silver-foil-covered modaks have created particular curiosity among Nashik residents.

Several devotees reportedly purchased the special modaks as an offering for Lord Ganesha and also for serving guests during the festive celebrations.

The premium modaks are being presented as a combination of traditional taste and luxurious presentation. Their elaborate decoration and high price have made them a talking point during this year’s Ganesh festival. At ₹27,000 per kg, they are significantly more expensive than conventional modaks, but their novelty and festive appeal have attracted customers looking for something exclusive for the arrival of Bappa. The trend also reflects how traditional festive sweets are increasingly being given premium and innovative presentations to appeal to modern consumers while retaining their cultural significance.