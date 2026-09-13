Nashik: Bombay HC Rejects Dr Nilesh Jejurkar’s Anticipatory Bail Plea In Wife’s Death Case |

Nashik: In a major setback to Dr Nilesh Jejurkar, husband of Dr Manisha Jejurkar, the Bombay High Court has rejected his anticipatory bail application in connection with his wife’s death.

After the Nashik court had earlier denied him anticipatory bail, Jejurkar approached the High Court. During the hearing before Justice Madhav Jamdar, the court considered the preliminary aspects of the case and declined to grant him protection from arrest. The court also rejected the defence’s request to stay the order for three weeks.

Dr Manisha Jejurkar died on March 6, 2026, at her residence in the Gangapur Road area of Nashik. Following a complaint lodged by her sister, a case was registered against Dr Nilesh Jejurkar for allegedly abetting his wife’s suicide.

During the hearing, the complainant and the prosecution referred to marital disputes, alleged mental harassment, a purported extramarital relationship and certain incidents that allegedly occurred before her death. Questions were also raised regarding the circumstances at the scene and the manner in which the death occurred.

One of the significant aspects emerging during the proceedings was the observation that the possibility of Dr Manisha’s death being a homicide rather than a suicide may also need to be investigated.

Questions surrounding the circumstances at the scene, available evidence and aspects related to the post-mortem report have widened the scope of the investigation. However, the court has not reached any final conclusion that Dr Nilesh Jejurkar is guilty.

With anticipatory bail now denied, the police investigation assumes greater significance. Further investigation is expected to establish the exact cause of Dr Manisha’s death and determine responsibility, if any.