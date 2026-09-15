Nashik: Around 50 Trees Pruned At Midnight On Gangapur Road, Activists Raise Questions |

Nashik: Around 50 trees were reportedly pruned during the night on Gangapur Road in Nashik, raising concern among local residents and environmental activists. The large-scale pruning, allegedly carried out late at night, has raised questions about the need for the action and whether the required permission was obtained from the concerned authorities.

The incident has drawn attention as Gangapur Road is known for its green cover and tree-lined stretches. Residents have questioned why such extensive pruning was undertaken during the night and whether the trees posed any genuine safety or traffic-related concerns. Environmental activists have demanded details regarding the number and type of trees affected and the extent of pruning carried out.

Questions have also been raised over whether the concerned department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation had granted prior permission for the work. Activists have urged the civic administration to conduct an immediate inspection and verify the permissions, reasons and manner in which the pruning was carried out.

Citizens have demanded that if any violation of the rules is found, appropriate action should be taken against those responsible. They have also appealed to the civic administration to ensure that tree pruning is carried out only when necessary and strictly in accordance with environmental and municipal regulations.