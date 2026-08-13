Nashik: Ganesh Mandals to Become Ambassadors For MahaSimhastha 2027; Challenge Proposed By NTKMA | AI Representative

Nashik: With preparations for the MahaSimhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 gaining momentum, the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) has proposed using the extensive community network of Ganesh Mandals to create awareness and encourage public participation in the upcoming Kumbh. The proposed ‘MahaSimhastha Ganesh Mandal Challenge’ was discussed at a meeting of major Ganesh Mandals from Nashik city and district held at the District Collector’s Office on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh, with Additional Commissioner Kamlakar Randive and Tehsildar Yogesh Chandre present. Ganesh Mandal representatives, including Nashik Ganesh Mandals Association president Samir Shete, participated in the discussions.

Under the proposed challenge, Ganesh Mandals will be encouraged to create Kumbh-themed decorations, installations, awareness programmes and community initiatives during Ganeshotsav. Participants can develop their concepts around seven themes — the spiritual significance of Kumbh and Amrit, Nashik-Trimbakeshwar’s heritage, a future-ready MahaSimhastha, a green and sustainable Kumbh, an inclusive Kumbh, service and dedication, and Nashik as the spiritual capital. The initiative aims to take the MahaSimhastha message beyond traditional Kumbh venues and into neighbourhoods across Nashik, with Mandals acting as community ambassadors, particularly among youth and local communities.

The evaluation framework will focus not merely on the size or cost of decorations, but on relevance to the MahaSimhastha theme, originality, creativity, execution, public engagement and impact, as well as sustainability and scope for replication. The initiative has been designed to provide opportunities to Mandals of different sizes, with greater emphasis on innovative ideas, community participation and sustainable execution rather than expensive installations.

Five main award categories have been proposed — Best Kumbh-Themed Ganapati Decoration, Best Spiritual Interpretation, Best Sustainable Mandal, Best Technology and Innovation Installation, and Best Community Participation Initiative. Each category will carry a proposed prize of ₹2 lakh, while a Jury’s Special Recognition for Originality, carrying a proposed prize of ₹5 lakh, has also been envisaged. Registration for the proposed ‘MahaSimhastha Ganesh Mandal Challenge’ will remain open until September 10, 2026.

During the meeting, Ganesh Mandal representatives shared suggestions regarding participation, implementation and outreach, which will be considered while finalising the framework. The proposed mechanism includes registration of participating Mandals, outreach through Ganesh Mandal federations and local organisations, orientation meetings, creative and knowledge resources related to MahaSimhastha, and documentation and evaluation of entries. Through the initiative, the NTKMA aims to build public awareness and a sense of ownership around MahaSimhastha well ahead of the main Kumbh period by bringing together tradition, creativity, sustainability, technology and community participation.