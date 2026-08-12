Nashik: 2–3 Lakh Devotees Expected For Shravan Yatra; Police Issue Safety Guidelines For Trimbakeshwar Visit | AI

Nashik: Police Superintendent Dr. D. S. Swami has appealed to devotees visiting Trimbakeshwar for the Shravan Yatra, being held from August 13 to September 10, 2026, to strictly follow police instructions in the interest of their safety.

Around 2–3 lakh devotees are expected to visit Trimbakeshwar for the yatra and circumambulation. In view of security arrangements at the temple, carrying bags and other luggage inside the temple premises is prohibited. Devotees have therefore been advised to carry only essential items and avoid bringing valuables.

If any unattended or suspicious object is found, devotees should not touch it and should immediately inform the police. Any suspicious activity or movement by an individual should also be brought to the attention of the police.

Devotees have been instructed to park vehicles only at designated parking facilities. They have also been urged not to believe rumours. If anyone is deliberately spreading rumours, the matter should immediately be reported to the police and the administration should be supported in maintaining safety and order, Dr. Swami said.