Nashik: Ganagapur Dam Water Stock at 63 Percent; Dr Gedam Pitches for Economic Cluster |

Although rain has been present in the district since June, it has not been as strong as it should be. While some dams are 100 percent filled, the condition of others remains alarming as of the end of July.

The stock of Gangapur Dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, is at 62.63 percent, and the stock of the group is at 53.98 percent. The current status of usable water in 24 dams in Nashik is 39.56 percent, which is a matter of concern. On the other hand, with heavy rain starting since morning in the Trimbakeshwar area of the district, there is a possibility of an increase in dam storage.

Meanwhile, 404.1 mm of rainfall has been received in the district so far, which is 83.6 percent of the expected rainfall. In Nashik Division, a total of 385.9 mm, or 107.7 percent of the expected rainfall, has been recorded.

What stock in district dams

Gangapur - 62.63 percent, Kashyapi - 32.02 percent, Palkhed - 46.65 percent, Karanjwan - 21.69 percent, Waghad - 34.36 percent, Darna - 85.30 percent, Bhavli - 100 percent, Mukne - 35.71 percent, Girna - 27.50 percent, Valdevi - 68.05 percent, Kadwa - 85.43 percent, Nandur Madhyameshwar - 100 percent, Chankapur - 38.15 percent, Bhojapur - 43.49 percent

Dr Gedam Pitches for Economic Cluster

The 'Nashik Engineering Cluster' exemplifies a successful partnership between the government and the private sector, offering technical services to the industrial sector and providing skill training. To transform Maharashtra into a trillion-dollar economy, Nashik must become a hub of industrial development, with the Nashik Engineering Cluster evolving into an 'Economy' cluster to boost the local economy. Divisional Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam emphasized that the Nashik Engineering Cluster plays a crucial role in supplying trained manpower to industries and creating employment through skill training.

Prominent figures present included Nashik Engineering Cluster President Manish Kothari, Founder President Vikram Sarada, Director Sharad Shah, Ashok Bang, Narendra Birar, Hemant Rathi, NIMA General Secretary Nikhil Panchal, Executive Member Manish Rawal, Kailas Patil, NICE President Ramesh Vaishya, Manager Dinesh Patil, AIMA President Lalit Bub, General Secretary Pramod Wagh, and other entrepreneurs.

Nashik Engineering Cluster President Manish Kothari welcomed the dignitaries. For the past 17 years, the Nashik Engineering Cluster has served the industrial sector and, through initiatives like STRIVE, has trained youth to reduce the 'skill gap.' The cluster supports startups, helping create successful entrepreneurs. During the current year, the cluster provided free apprenticeship opportunities in 17 companies, training 51 students under the Ministry of Skill Development's STRIVE project. Representatives of these companies were felicitated for their cooperation.

Founder President and Director Vikram Sarada highlighted that the Nashik Engineering Cluster is cited by various organizations as a model of self-sustainable development for non-profit PPP organizations. The cluster has supported new entrepreneurs in both urban and rural areas. Sarada expressed confidence that the cluster's scope of work will continue to expand, achieving new stages of success with collective cooperation.