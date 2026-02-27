Nashik: Fourth World Marathi Conference Begins With Grand Procession From Kusumagraj Residence | Sourced

Nashik: The fourth World Marathi Conference took place this morning in Nashik city, known as Kusumagraj city. The city woke up to the sound of 'Gyanoba Mauli, Tukaram' singing, Le Zim and the beat of the dhol. This conference, which revived the Marathi language, literature, culture and tradition, began with a grand procession from Kusumagraj's residence. However, the students participating in the procession got tired, and dissatisfaction arose when they were ordered to move forward till the end.

The procession started from Kusumagraj's residence. Thousands of citizens, including students, teachers and representatives of various social organisations, participated in it. Mayor Himgauri Adke-Ahire, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, Secretary of the Marathi Language Department Dr Kiran Kulkarni, Joint Secretary Dr Namdev Bhosale, General Secretary of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samstha Adv. Nitin Thakare, Director of Marathi Language Development Sanstha Dr Shyamkant Deore, poets and writers of the district, as well as Neelam Shirke and other dignitaries, were present. They worshipped the scriptures and the palanquin. Kusumagraj's image was saluted on the occasion of Marathi Language Glory Day (Kusumagraj Jayanti).

The fourth Vishwa Marathi Sammelan is underway in Kusumagraj city, set up in the premises of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Sanstha K.T.H.M. College. Various activities will be implemented till March 1. As part of this, a palanquin procession was taken out in the morning. It included traditional folk art, dance troupes, the Bohada troupe, Le Zim, the Dhol troupe and Warkari Dindi.

The grand statue of Vitthal, the crown of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and various forms of Bohada squads attracted the attention of the citizens in the procession. Initially, the dhol squad, then the tribal dance squad, and dance squads from other states participated. Most of the students were in it. They were dancing to the tune of Le Zim in traditional costumes. However, the organisers were constantly ordering the students to move forward. Due to this, the children had to walk till the end, and they got tired.

The procession passed through the city from the Kusumagraj residence via Trimbak Road, CBS, Mehar Signal, and Ashok Stambh and ended there. The Marathi language, literature, culture, tradition and classical Marathi were awakened in it. Students from various schools, colleges and industrial training institutes participated in large numbers. School students had carried placards giving the message of Marathi Abhiman, Shreshtha Marathi and Vishwa Marathi Sammelan. Vintage cars also participated in the procession. Many enjoyed sitting in them.

Dissatisfaction was seen for some time due to the fatigue of the students in the procession. The organisers asked the children to move forward, but that tired them out. Still, the procession was a success, and the city was filled with Marathi cheers. Everyone's attention is now on the upcoming events at the convention.