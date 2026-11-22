Nashik: Four Killed, Seven Injured In Head-On Collision Between Xylo And Container Near Manmad |

Nashik: Four people were killed, and seven others were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a Mahindra Xylo and a container truck on the Indore-Pune National Highway near Anakwade village on the Manmad-Yeola Road around 8 am on Saturday, Nov 21. Two children are reportedly among the injured.

The victims, comprising plaster of Paris (POP) workers from Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh and their family members, were travelling from Shrirampur in Ahilyanagar district towards Manmad after attending a wedding ceremony.

Before reaching the railway bridge in Anakwade Shivar, their Xylo collided head-on with a container truck coming from the Manmad side. Both vehicles were reportedly travelling at high speed, while the Xylo was reportedly carrying more passengers than its permitted capacity.

Following the impact, the drivers lost control and both vehicles overturned towards the roadside. The Xylo plunged from the bridge into a deep ditch.

The deceased have been identified as Nizam Niyad Shaikh (Shrirampur), Shabina Kalu Shaikh (20), Kali Munnisa Kamal Ahmed (35) and Hafika Junisa Abdul Hakim. The deceased include one man and three women.

The seven injured have been identified as Kashiram Singh (40), Hakim Shaikh (35), Mohammad Ahsan Kamal Ahmed (57), Mohammad Zeeshan Kamal Ahmed (61), Naseebunnisa Abdul Hakim (55), Rizwan Ahmed Shakeel Ahmed (37) and Chandbabu Hasim Ali Shaikh (14).

Following the accident, residents rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. The injured were taken to hospitals in Manmad, Malegaon, Yeola and Nashik for treatment.

A large number of people also gathered at the government hospital in Manmad after learning about the incident.

Read Also Nashik: 9 Pilgrims From Dhule Killed As Cruiser Rams Into Parked Truck In Rajasthan

Residents Demand Safety Measures

Meanwhile, the absence of a protective retaining wall or safety barrier along this stretch of the highway has raised concerns. Frequent accidents in the area continue to pose a serious threat to motorists and commuters.

Residents have urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take immediate measures to improve road safety and prevent further accidents.