Nashik: Forest Smuggler Arrested With Khair Trees

In a significant operation conducted by forest officials in the area of the Forest Development Corporation in Nashik district, Peth taluka, a forest smuggler was apprehended while attempting to transport valuable Khair trees into Gujarat.

The operation unfolded on March 15 when the patrolling team of Peth Amba, Zari forest area, received confidential information about illegal tree felling in the reserved forest area of the Forest Development Corporation. Forest officials laid a trap at the spot and intercepted the perpetrators who were illegally cutting down Khair trees with the intention of transporting them to Gujarat.

During the operation, one of the accused, identified as Kiran Devidas Mahale Nagacha Pada, was apprehended, however, several other accomplices managed to evade capture. A forest crime case was registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Forest Act, and an investigation into the matter was initiated.

The arrested accused, along with the names of the absconding accomplices, confessed to their involvement in the illegal activity. Efforts are currently underway to locate and apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the smuggling operation.

Nashik District Court has sent the accused to judicial custody until March 28.