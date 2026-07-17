Nashik: Forest Department Imposes Strict Curbs At Harihar Fort, Waterfalls After Tourist Attack Near Bhavli Dam | X/@ViralRJadav

Nashik: Following an incident where tourists were attacked in the Bhavli Dam area of Nashik district, the Forest Department has announced strict regulations. New, stringent rules have been implemented for tourist spots across Nashik and Ahmednagar districts, and legal action will be taken against anyone violating them.

The Nashik West Forest Division has issued strict guidelines for tourist destinations such as Brahmagiri, Anjaneri, Harihar Fort, Dugarwadi Waterfall, and the ‘Necklace Falls’ at Pahane. Alcohol consumption is strictly prohibited at these locations, and immediate legal action will be taken against individuals found intoxicated or engaging in misconduct.

Restrictions at Harihar Fort

- Entry limited to only 300 tourists per day.

- No entry allowed after 2:00 PM.

- Groups of more than 20 people must register 72 hours in advance by calling 9420352395.

- Entry will be denied if registration is not completed.

Other Rules

- Entry to Dugarwadi Waterfall and Necklace Falls is permitted only between 8:00 AM and 4:30 PM.

- Taking selfies, photos, or recording reels near forts and waterfalls is strictly prohibited.

- Only the official fees prescribed by the Forest Department must be paid.

- Action will be taken against those who argue with security guards or guides.

- Entry to Kalsubai and Sandhan Ghat in Ahmednagar district is completely banned during the monsoon season.

The Forest Department has urged tourists to remain cautious and adhere to the regulations. Rural police are monitoring local eateries, and strict controls will be enforced on tourists during weekends.

Both the Forest Department and the police administration have heightened vigilance following the attack on tourists near Bhavli Dam. Tourists are advised to exercise caution.