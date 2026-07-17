Nashik: March, Sit-in Planned On July 20 In Support Of Sonam Wangchuk's Protest | X/Sonam Wangchuk

Nashik: Support is gathering in Nashik for education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing protest in Delhi over issues related to education and environmental protection. Various social, environmental and education-sector organisations have come together to organise a protest march and sit-in demonstration on July 20.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at Hutatma Smarak under the banner of the Shikshan Bazarikaran Virodhi Manch (Forum Against the Commercialisation of Education).

The protest march will begin at 10 a.m. from the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue at Shalimar and proceed to the District Collector's office. A sit-in demonstration will then be held outside the Collectorate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organisers said students, environmentalists, education activists, constitutional rights supporters and citizens are expected to participate in large numbers. Mukund Dixit said another preparatory meeting will be held on July 17 to finalise arrangements for the programme.

The protesters have demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, expressed support for Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, and urged the Central Government to immediately initiate dialogue and find a constructive solution to concerns related to the education system and environmental protection.

The Bharatiya Hitarakshak Sabha has also extended its support to the agitation. Supporting organisations stated that since the protest is being conducted peacefully and within the framework of the Constitution, the Central Government should engage in discussions and work towards a fair and timely resolution.

Several progressive organisations, environmental groups and education-sector bodies from Nashik have collectively backed the July 20 protest and appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers.