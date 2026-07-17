Nashik: Sadhus, Mahants Raise Concerns Over Delay In Kumbh Funds And Slow Infrastructure Works | Sourced

Nashik: With the proposed Simhastha Kumbh Mela drawing closer, discontent is growing among sadhus and mahants over delays in the release of government funds and the slow pace of infrastructure development in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.



The Maharashtra government had announced a grant of ₹5 crore for the akharas in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar as part of the Kumbh Mela preparations. However, most of the promised amount is yet to be released. While administrative work is underway, religious leaders believe the progress is far too slow for an event expected to attract millions of devotees and nearly three million sadhus and mahants.



According to sources, only ₹2 crore has been received so far, and work such as the construction of accommodation rooms, toilets, and other basic facilities has begun. However, uncertainty remains over whether this amount is part of the announced ₹5 crore package or an additional allocation. The state government has sought a list of proposed works from the akharas, based on which further projects are expected to be taken up.



Sadhus and mahants have expressed concern that the pace of work has slowed due to the monsoon and other factors. They fear that essential infrastructure may not be completed before the Kumbh Mela.



Mahant Shankaranand Saraswati, Coordinator of the Akhada Parishad and Mahant of Shri Panchayati Anand Akhara, said the akharas have not yet received the promised ₹5 crore and are unaware whether the final decision on the allocation has been made.



"There is a serious lack of communication from the authorities, leaving akhara representatives confused. This lack of coordination is one of the major reasons behind the delay in development works. With the Simhastha Kumbh Mela fast approaching, basic facilities such as halls and toilets are still pending. Whether in Nashik or Trimbakeshwar, dug-up roads and unfinished works are causing inconvenience to residents and pilgrims alike. We remain doubtful whether these projects will be completed on time," he said.