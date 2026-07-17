Nashik: 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' Initiative To Boost Industrial Growth; Over 200 Entrepreneurs Participate |

Nashik: The 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' Industry Facilitation and Grievance Redressal Initiative will provide a fresh boost to Nashik's industrial development by creating an industry-friendly environment, resolving administrative bottlenecks, and ensuring effective implementation of government schemes for businesses, District Collector Ayush Prasad said on Friday.

The initiative was organised at the Collector's Office with the participation of senior government officials, representatives of industrial associations, and more than 200 entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasad said the programme aims to facilitate investments, ensure timely government approvals for new industries, provide a single-window platform to resolve industrial issues, and strengthen direct coordination between the administration and the industry.

Referring to the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, he noted that Nashik is one of Maharashtra's key industrial districts. Around ₹14,000 crore worth of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during the recent Udyog Kumbh, and the administration's priority is to translate these agreements into operational industrial projects.

He said the district administration is committed to supporting industrial growth through improved infrastructure, skill development, investment promotion, export expansion, and employment generation while developing a transparent, responsive, and industry-friendly governance system.

Prasad expressed confidence that the Sankalp Se Siddhi initiative would strengthen coordination between industries and government departments, helping establish Nashik as a major export-oriented industrial hub in the coming years.

The programme brought together officials from 20 government departments, including Revenue, MIDC, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Tourism, Police, GST, MSEDCL, Town Planning, Labour, Fire Services, Industrial Safety, and Skill Development. Dedicated help desks were set up to resolve industrial and business-related issues, with more than 200 industry representatives participating in the initiative.