Nashik: Forest Department Busts Wildlife Trafficking Racket In Malegaon, Weapons And Live Cartridges Seized | Sourced

Malegaon: In a major operation conducted on Thursday (April 30, 2026) in the Belbagh-Chunabhatti area of Malegaon city, the Forest Department has arrested a suspect involved in wildlife trafficking. The arrested accused has been identified as Mudassir Ahmed Akil Ahmed; meat belonging to protected wildlife species, specifically the Chinkara and the Peacock, was seized from his residence.

Acting on confidential intelligence received by the Assistant Conservator of Forests (Malegaon Division), it was revealed that the accused, Mudassir, was storing wildlife meat at his home for the purpose of sale. After verifying this information, the Forest Ranger and his team immediately set up a trap and took the accused into custody from his residence.

The search operation conducted by the Forest Department yielded a shocking array of contraband items. These items include:

Wildlife: Meat, including the severed head of a male Chinkara deer, and two dead peacocks.

Ammunition: 19 spent bullet casings and 18 live cartridges.

Equipment: One watch, two mobile phones, one pair of binoculars, a flashlight, and weapons such as a dagger and a chopper.

Possibility of Uncovering a Major Trafficking Network

According to preliminary information, it is understood that this meat was being sold at a staggering rate of Rs 5,000 per kilogram. There is a strong possibility that a large-scale racket is operating behind this illicit trade; consequently, cases have been registered against the accused under various sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Arms Act, 1959.



Officers Involved in the Operation

This operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forests Rakesh Shet and Assistant Conservator of Forests Shekhar Tanpure. Forest Range Officer Gayatri Sonawane, Forest Guards Praful Patil, Yogesh Patil, Anil Thackeray, and other staff members played a pivotal role in this operation. The administration has appealed to the public to contact the Forest Department if they possess any further information regarding this crime, clarifying that the identity of the informant will be kept confidential.