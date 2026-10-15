Nashik: Flagstaff Worship Performed At Trimbakeshwar As Simhastha Kumbh Preparations Gather Pace |

Nashik: Amid religious rituals and the chanting of Vedic hymns, flagstaff worship was performed at Kushavart Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar on Thursday morning by State Water Resources Minister and Nashik District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan as preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela gather momentum.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahajan emphasised the need for effective crowd management, meticulous planning and timely completion of various development works in Trimbakeshwar ahead of the Kumbh Mela. He also directed the departments concerned to complete the necessary preparations within the stipulated time ahead of the scheduled visit of the President of India.

The development of essential infrastructure, provision of facilities for pilgrims, security arrangements and coordination among government departments are crucial to the successful organisation of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Mahajan stressed that all agencies concerned must work in close coordination and accelerate ongoing projects according to the established schedule.

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Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Hiraman Khoskar, Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council President Triveni Tungar, Vice-President Pallavi Shirsat, Public Works Department Chief Engineer Arundhati Sharma, Superintendent of Police Dr DS Swami, Assistant Charity Commissioner Vivek Sonune, Public Works Department Superintending Engineer Devendra Pawar, Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority Additional Commissioner Kamalakar Randive, Resident Deputy Collector Rohitkumar Rajput, Sub-Divisional Officer Dr Pawan Datta, Tehsildar Ganesh Jadhav, Block Development Officer S Sanap, Chief Officer Govind Jadhav, Trimbakeshwar Purohit Sangh President Manoj Thete and Nashik Purohit Sangh representative Satish Shukla were among those present.

Public representatives, heads of various akharas, sadhus, saints, mahants, devotees and local residents attended the ceremony in large numbers.

The ceremony highlighted the significance of religious traditions and faith in the preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The need for coordinated efforts by all departments concerned to ensure a safe, orderly and convenient experience for pilgrims was also underlined.

The flagstaff worship ceremony concluded with Ganga Aarti.

Flagstaff: Key Features

The flagstaff stands 31 feet tall and features an artistic representation of the Samudra Manthan (churning of the cosmic ocean). The precious gems believed to have emerged from the churning are depicted on the flagstaff.

An image of Lord Ganesha is featured at the bottom, while the top is adorned with a representation of Garuda carrying the pot of nectar (Amrit Kalash)