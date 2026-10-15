Nashik: MVA To Hold Mega March On October 24, Thorat, Aaditya Thackeray Expected |

Nashik: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is preparing to organise a mega march in Nashik on Oct 24, 2026, to raise public issues and oppose the policies of the state government. Alliance leaders recently held a planning meeting at Congress Bhavan to discuss preparations and coordination for the proposed protest.

The march is expected to serve as a show of strength by the Opposition alliance in Nashik, with leaders aiming to bring together party workers and like-minded organisations on a common platform.

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Planning Meeting Held

The meeting focused on organising the proposed march, party workers' responsibilities, mobilisation strategies, and coordination among the constituent parties. The Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) are expected to participate, along with other like-minded political organisations.

Representatives of various parties and organisations attended the meeting, including Congress state vice-president Sharad Aher, state secretary Prof Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad, Nashik city Congress president Nilesh (Bablu) Khaire, district president Ramesh Kahandol, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Chavan and local Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) functionaries.

The organisers are also seeking the participation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India and other like-minded groups to broaden the reach of the protest.

Senior Leaders Expected To Join March

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and NCP legislator Rohit Pawar are expected to participate in the proposed march.

Their participation could give the event greater political significance and provide the alliance with an opportunity to demonstrate its unity and organisational strength in Nashik.

Opposition Plans To Highlight Public Grievances

The proposed march is expected to focus on public concerns, pending issues affecting citizens and opposition to the state government's policies. The MVA aims to use the protest to bring together its supporters and intensify its political campaign against the ruling establishment.

However, a detailed list of demands and the specific issues to be highlighted during the march have not been clearly outlined in the available reports.

The proposed march comes amid efforts by the MVA to strengthen coordination among its constituent parties and mobilise supporters around public issues. The event is likely to draw political attention in Nashik, particularly as the city prepares for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2027.