Nashik: First Rain Offers ‘Trailer’ Of Monsoon; Excavation Turns Roads Into Muddy Pits, Citizens Distressed | Tejal Ghorpade

Nashik: The rain that fell on Tuesday afternoon (June 23) provided a grim ‘trailer’ of the nightmare monsoon season awaiting Nashik residents, caused by citywide excavation work for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela preparations.

Roads became clogged with mud, potholes filled with water, and debris scattered across the streets, creating a chaotic traffic situation. Citizens are now hesitant to even step out of their homes.

On Tuesday afternoon, the city experienced a mix of heavy downpours and continuous rain. This rainfall exposed the reality of the municipal corporation's ‘Simhastha’ development preparations.

Despite Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri’s orders to halt excavation work starting in June, operations continued, causing roads to virtually disappear amidst the rain.

Water accumulation in low-lying areas made walking difficult for residents.

Violation of Orders

Minor accidents occurred in several locations. One car driver, failing to gauge the road conditions, drove straight into a pothole. Fortunately, there were no casualties, though the vehicle sustained damage. Large, water-filled potholes along the roadside have now turned into ‘death traps.’

Navigating through the mud and debris proved to be a major challenge for two-wheeler riders; reports indicate that vehicles skidded, leading to minor accidents in some areas.

Excavation work for a water pipeline is underway on Pipeline Road, with debris being dumped directly onto the street. This has caused the road to effectively vanish, subjecting motorists to immense hardship during the rains.

Citizens expressed their concern, stating, "If this is the situation after just the first rain, we dread to think what will happen during the full monsoon season." Residents are frustrated that roads have been left dug up in the name of Simhastha preparations.

Demands are mounting for the municipal corporation to complete excavation work as quickly as possible and restore the roads to their original condition; otherwise, there is a likelihood of major accidents and significant inconvenience during the monsoon season.