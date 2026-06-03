Nashik: First Pre-Monsoon Rains Wreak Havoc; Power And Water Supply Disrupted, Traffic Chaos Across City | Hemant Ghorpade

Nashik: After a prolonged spell of scorching heat, Nashik received a welcome respite on Tuesday afternoon in the form of heavy rainfall; however, these very first rains created widespread chaos across the city. Ongoing road excavation work being undertaken in preparation for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela turned the roads into muddy pits. Consequently, severe traffic congestion ensued in numerous parts of the city. The storm accompanying the rain caused trees and branches to fall in several locations. Near the Kapaleshwar Temple, a devotee sustained a head injury when a wall and a shed belonging to an old building collapsed. In the 'Old Nashik' area as well, the wall of another old building gave way.

The rains caused the power infrastructure of Mahavitaran (the state electricity distribution company) to collapse. Power supply remained disrupted in many areas starting from the afternoon. In localities situated along the Mumbai-Agra Highway, including Amrutdham, Laxminagar, Bali Mandir, and Dhatrak Phata, electricity supply was not restored until late into the night. Mahavitaran officials stated that the disruption was caused by a technical fault at the substation responsible for supplying power to these areas. In fact, the power supply was completely cut off in more than half of the city.

Water Supply Also Disrupted

Due to the power outage at the Gangapur Jackwell Pumping Station, the pumps responsible for supplying water to the city ground to a halt. As a result, the water supply to six water treatment plants across the city was completely cut off. The power supply disruption was specifically attributed to a snapped wire on the Mahindra feeder and a tree falling onto the Satpur feeder line. The Municipal Corporation's Water Supply Department has stated that Mahavitaran has commenced repair work on an expedited basis, and water supply will be restored in a phased manner once the power supply is normalized.

Inconvenience to Citizens

Citizens have had to endure immense hardship as the monsoon season set in before roads could be repaired, a consequence of the excavation work undertaken in preparation for the Kumbh Mela. Motorists faced significant difficulties due to the accumulation of mud and muddy water on the roads. Traffic congestion arose in several areas, and the accumulation of rainwater in the excavated sites created major obstructions to traffic flow.

This incident has raised questions regarding the preparedness of both the Municipal Corporation and the Mahavitaran administration. Against the backdrop of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, citizens are voicing the urgent need to strengthen the city's infrastructure.