Nashik MLC Poll: Will Uday Samant’s Mediation Succeed; Girish Mahajan Set To Play Troubleshooter? | Facebook

Nashik: While the opposition has failed to field a candidate against Mahayuti’s official nominee Narendra Darade in the Nashik Local Authorities Constituency Legislative Council election, a rebellion from within the BJP itself has created an unexpected challenge. BJP leader Ganesh Gite has filed his nomination, claiming that the party leadership had assured him of a ticket, leaving many within the BJP surprised. Against this backdrop, senior Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant has rushed to Nashik to persuade Gite to withdraw. Political observers are now watching closely to see whether Samant’s mediation succeeds or whether state minister Girish Mahajan, who is scheduled to arrive in Nashik on Thursday, will emerge as Mahayuti’s “troubleshooter.”



Gite has asserted that he was promised the candidature by the BJP’s state leadership, which gave him confidence that the Nashik seat would remain with the BJP due to its numerical strength. He went a step further by filing his nomination without consulting local party leaders. His nomination papers were endorsed by nine BJP corporators as proposers and seconders.



The state BJP leadership has taken serious note of the development and has sought explanations from all the corporators who signed Gite’s nomination papers. Despite this, Gite appears unwilling to back down. He claims that no party office-bearer has contacted him and insists that he enjoys support not only from BJP corporators but also from members of other political parties. Declaring that he will contest the election under any circumstances, Gite has further complicated the situation. With Girish Mahajan set to arrive in Nashik on Thursday afternoon, his intervention is expected to play a crucial role in determining whether Gite eventually withdraws from the race.



Meanwhile, Industry Minister and Shiv Sena contact minister Uday Samant has arrived in Nashik in an attempt to resolve the impasse. Political circles are keenly watching the solution he may propose. However, the very person whose withdrawal Samant is reportedly trying to secure Ganesh Gite, is currently in Hyderabad.



Speaking to The Free Press, Gite confirmed that he is in Hyderabad and said he would return to Nashik on Thursday evening. Reiterating his stand, he maintained that he is determined to remain in the contest. Adding another twist to the political drama, Gite’s brother, Gokul Gite, has also announced his intention to contest as an independent candidate. The focus now shifts to the BJP leadership and the course of action it chooses to address the growing challenge.