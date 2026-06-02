Nashik: Heavy Pre-Monsoon Showers Bring Relief From Scorching Heat; Gusty Winds Cause Minor Damage | Hemant Ghorpade

Nashik: Amidst changing weather patterns across the state over the past few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a significant warning today. The department had forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds for the Marathwada, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar regions. In line with this forecast, heavy rain lashed Nashik city today.

On Tuesday (June 2), during the afternoon hours, Nashik city and its surrounding areas witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds. This sudden downpour caused considerable chaos among the citizens. Vehicles on the roads, pedestrians, and shopkeepers were caught in a sudden scramble. However, for the residents of Nashik who had been distressed by intense heat and humid weather over the last few days, this rain has brought immense relief.

According to the IMD's forecast, weather conditions are likely to remain unstable for the next few days across Nashik, as well as the Marathwada and Sambhajinagar regions. Against this backdrop, the administration has urged citizens to remain vigilant.

These pre-monsoon showers, which occurred in various parts of the district, including Nashik, have also sparked a wave of hope among farmers. However, preliminary reports indicate that the gusty winds caused trees to be uprooted and resulted in minor damage in some locations.

As per the weather department's warning, similar weather conditions are expected to persist across various parts of the state over the coming days. The administration has appealed to citizens to make necessary preparations for the rainy weather and to strictly adhere to safety guidelines.