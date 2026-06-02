Nashik: MVA Withdrawal And Gite Brothers’ Independent Bid Create Surprise, Expose Cracks Within Mahayuti | DH (Representative Pic)

Nashik: Dramatic developments on the final day of filing nominations for the Nashik Local Authorities Constituency Legislative Council election on Monday stirred the political atmosphere. The decision of the Shiv Sena (UBT), which had received the seat in the opposition alliance's seat-sharing arrangement, not to field a candidate at the last moment has raised eyebrows. While the party cited concerns over horse-trading and the lack of a financially strong candidate as reasons for withdrawing, Mahayuti leaders argue that the opposition backed out because it foresaw a certain defeat.



Meanwhile, the filing of independent nominations by brothers Ganesh Gite and Gokul Gite, both aspirants awaiting a BJP ticket, has exposed internal discord within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.



Many BJP aspirants had entered the race believing that the Nashik seat would come to the party due to its numerical strength. Ganesh Gite had even claimed that he had been assured a ticket by the party leadership. However, political negotiations eventually allotted the constituency to Shiv Sena, which re-nominated Yeola's Narendra Darade. The decision disappointed several BJP as well as Shiv Sena aspirants.



While most aspirants expressed their displeasure by staying away from the nomination process, the Gite brothers took a different route by filing independent nominations, creating an uncomfortable situation for Mahayuti. Political circles speculate that Ganesh Gite may eventually withdraw under pressure from senior leaders. However, Gokul Gite, who is not directly associated with the BJP, is expected to remain in the contest and challenge Darade.



UBT Sena's Surprising Withdrawal

State-level leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi had earlier announced that they would contest all Legislative Council seats. In Nashik, however, local leaders took a different stand. Former MLA Vasant Gite and Anil Kadam were among the names being discussed as potential candidates from Shiv Sena (UBT). Party leader Ravindra Mirlekar had even arrived in Nashik for the process.



However, addressing a press conference, Mirlekar announced that the party was withdrawing from the contest to avoid horse-trading and due to the absence of a financially strong candidate. The decision has reportedly triggered dissatisfaction within the party ranks. Political observers will now be keenly watching whether Shiv Sena (UBT) remains neutral during the election, extends support to an independent candidate, or backs the like-minded Islam Party candidate.