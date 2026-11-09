Nashik: Firecracker Waste And Smoke Raise Questions Over Responsible Diwali Celebrations |

Nashik: Excessive bursting of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations has left Nashik blanketed in thick smoke, raising concerns over air pollution and public health. Air quality deteriorated sharply in several parts of the city, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reportedly crossing 900 at certain locations. Dense smoke reduced visibility and made breathing difficult for residents. As many as 25 fire incidents linked to firecrackers were also reported across the city.

The aftermath of the celebrations was equally concerning, with roads and public spaces littered with burnt plastic, paper and other firecracker waste. Apart from deteriorating air quality, the accumulation of waste raised questions about civic cleanliness and environmental responsibility. The situation has once again highlighted the need to celebrate festivals without compromising public health and the environment.

There is a growing perception that bursting large quantities of firecrackers is a symbol of wealth, prestige and grandeur. An unhealthy competition appears to have emerged, with people measuring the scale of celebrations by the number of firecrackers they burst. This raises questions about whether education, financial prosperity and social status are translating into greater environmental awareness and civic responsibility.

Read Also Nashik: Over 25 Fire Incidents Reported In Four Hours Amid Diwali Firecracker Bursts

Efforts to raise awareness about the harmful effects of firecrackers and environmental degradation often attract criticism and online trolling in the name of religious identity. However, questioning pollution does not amount to opposing religion, just as protecting the environment does not mean disrespecting traditions.

Celebrating festivals while safeguarding public health and nature should be regarded as a collective social responsibility.

Diwali is an auspicious festival that brings families, relatives and friends together, strengthens relationships and spreads the message of moving from darkness towards light. However, the manner in which the festival is celebrated raises an important question: Should personal enjoyment come at the cost of the health and well-being of others?

The impact of firecracker smoke is particularly concerning for children, senior citizens, people with existing health conditions and animals. Their health and well-being must also be considered during celebrations. The damage caused to the city's air quality, environment and public property cannot be overlooked.

The spirit of Diwali lies not in the deafening sound of firecrackers but in the happiness reflected on people's faces. Society must ensure that future generations inherit clean air, a healthy environment and a culture of mutual respect rather than polluted cities, heaps of waste and growing indifference.

The time has come to rethink how festivals are celebrated. The joy of Diwali need not be diminished, but its cost should not be borne by nature, society or future generations.

As Pramod Gaikwad of SNF, Nashik, observes, people may eventually forget how many firecrackers were burst during Diwali, but future generations will have to live every day with the environment and society that today's generation leaves behind.