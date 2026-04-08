Nashik: Fertiliser Price Hike Hits Farmers; MP Bhaskarrao Bhagare Seeks Centre’s Intervention | Facebook

Nashik: Farmers are facing growing financial stress as fertiliser prices have increased from April 1, adding to their production costs. The recent hike of around ₹125 to ₹300 per bag has made farming more expensive at a time when many are already struggling.

Bhaskarrao Bhagare has raised the issue with the Central Government and written to J P Nadda, seeking urgent action.

In his letter, Bhagare said that the price rise in commonly used fertilisers like 10:26:26, 12:32:16, and 20:20:0:13 is directly affecting farmers. He also pointed out serious complaints about the practice of forced linking in fertiliser sales, which is adding to farmers’ financial burden.

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He said compulsory linking in cooperative societies must be stopped immediately. According to him, such practices create hurdles in ensuring fertilisers are available at fair prices and reduce transparency in the system.

The situation has worsened due to recent damage to rabi crops in parts of Maharashtra, including Nashik district, caused by hailstorms, strong winds, and unseasonal rain. With losses already suffered, the increase in fertiliser prices has pushed farmers into deeper trouble. There are also concerns about possible shortages, though the Centre has stated that stocks are sufficient across the country.

Bhagare has demanded that the government review and reduce fertiliser prices, increase subsidies, and stop mandatory linking practices. He has also called for strict action against those responsible and asked the Centre to ensure smooth supply without shortages.

He further urged the government to provide special financial assistance to farmers affected by natural disasters.

“Farmers are the backbone of the nation, and protecting their economic interests is very important. The government must take an immediate decision on this issue,” Bhagare said.