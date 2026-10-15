Nashik: FDA Urges Caution While Buying Bhagar During Navratri | AI

Nashik: With the Navratri festival underway and many devotees observing fasts, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has urged citizens to exercise caution while purchasing, storing and consuming bhagar (barnyard millet), a food commonly consumed during fasting.

The quality and safety of bhagar and other fasting foods can be compromised by adulteration, improper storage or unhygienic handling. Consuming such food can have adverse effects on public health.

In view of these risks, the Joint Commissioner of the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration, Nashik, has advised citizens to take special precautions while purchasing and consuming bhagar during the festival.

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Precautions For Citizens

Buy from licensed vendors: Purchase bhagar only from licensed sellers. Avoid products kept uncovered along roadsides or stored in unhygienic conditions.

Check packaging details: When buying pre-packaged bhagar, check the label for the product name, manufacturer's name and address, batch or lot number, date of manufacture, use-by or expiry date, and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence or registration number.

Watch for adulteration: Do not consume bhagar containing unnatural colours, mould or foreign substances. Avoid products with an unusual odour or changes in colour or appearance.

Inspect packaged products: Exercise caution when purchasing branded, pre-packaged bhagar, bhagar flour and other fasting foods. Avoid products exposed to dust, moisture, pests or other contaminants. Citizens have also been advised against purchasing loose bhagar from shops or open markets.

Clean and cook thoroughly: Sort and wash bhagar thoroughly with clean water before cooking. Use clean utensils and safe drinking water, and ensure that it is cooked completely. Avoid consuming raw or undercooked bhagar.

Store safely: Keep bhagar in a clean, dry and airtight container, protected from moisture, heat, pests and other contaminants. Do not leave cooked bhagar at room temperature for extended periods.

Report suspected adulteration: If adulteration is suspected, retain the product packaging, purchase receipt and other available information. Complaints can be lodged through the FDA website at https://complaints.mahafda.in or by contacting the relevant FDA office. Details such as the seller's name and address, purchase date and product packaging information will help the investigation.

Instructions For Food Business Operators

Manufacturers, distributors and sellers of bhagar must comply with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act. Bhagar must be stored and sold in hygienic conditions.

Food business operators are responsible for ensuring that products supplied to consumers are safe, free from adulteration and of high quality.

The FDA has warned that appropriate legal action will be taken against those involved in food adulteration, the sale of unsafe food or violations of food safety regulations.

Inspections During Navratri

The FDA will conduct necessary inspections during Navratri and take action in accordance with regulations to ensure that safe, unadulterated and high-quality food products are available to the public.

The administration has urged citizens to exercise caution while purchasing bhagar and other fasting foods, avoid consuming suspicious products and cooperate with food safety authorities.