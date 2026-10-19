Nashik: FDA Suspends CIDCO Rabdi Shop’s Registration After Larvae Found In Sitaphal Pulp |

Nashik: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the registration certificate of Shri Ram Rabdiwala, a food establishment in CIDCO, with immediate effect after food safety officers found larvae in the custard apple (sitaphal) pulp used to prepare rabdi, a traditional milk-based dessert.

The action was taken under the Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra campaign, an initiative of the FDA aimed at ensuring the availability of safe, hygienic and high-quality food across the state.

As part of the campaign, FDA officials conducted inspections in Nashik city and the surrounding district on Oct 15, 2024.

The inspections were carried out under the guidance of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Joint Commissioner (Food), FDA Nashik Division, Mangesh Mane and Assistant Commissioner (Food), Nashik, Dnyaneshwar Mahale.

Food Safety Officers Vaibhav Garde and Sanket Yelame inspected Shri Ram Rabdiwala, located at Rajiv Gandhi Market, Patil Nagar, CIDCO, Nashik. The establishment prepares and sells rabdi.

During the inspection, the officers found larvae in the custard apple pulp used to prepare rabdi. They also observed several violations of hygiene and sanitation standards.

Following these findings, the establishment's registration certificate was suspended with immediate effect in the interest of public health. The action was taken over lapses in sanitation and food safety, including violations of the hygiene and sanitary practices prescribed under Schedule 4 of the applicable food safety regulations.

The FDA has stated that protecting public health is its highest priority and that it will not show leniency towards food business operators found violating food safety regulations.

The special inspection drive underway in the Nashik division will continue and be expanded further.

Food business operators have been directed to comply strictly with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the associated rules and regulations governing hygiene, food production, storage, handling and sale.

Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane has appealed to citizens to participate in the Safe Food Campaign by lodging complaints with the FDA's Nashik office if they have concerns about the quality, hygiene or safety of food products.