Nashik: 65-Foot Ravana Effigy To Be Burnt On Dussehra, 30,000 Expected |

Nashik: A 65-foot-tall effigy of Ravana will be burnt at Ramleela Ground in Gandhinagar, Nashik Road, on the occasion of Dussehra this year. Organised by the Ramleela Committee, the event is expected to be a major attraction for Nashik residents.

This year marks the 71st year of the tradition, with organisers expecting more than 30,000 people to attend the celebrations.

The Ramleela and Ravana Dahan celebrations at Gandhinagar have been an integral part of the region's cultural and religious traditions for several decades. On Dussehra, scenes from the Ramayana are enacted at the ground, with the battle between Lord Rama and Ravana serving as the main attraction.

Artistes dressed in traditional costumes portray various characters from the epic, adding to the religious and cultural significance of the event.

A 65-foot-tall effigy of Ravana is being planned for this year's celebrations. Office-bearers and volunteers of the Ramleela Committee are involved in preparations for the event.

The programme will feature a dramatic portrayal of the battle between Lord Rama and Ravana, culminating in the symbolic burning of Ravana's effigy, representing the victory of good over evil.

The annual Ravana Dahan ceremony at Gandhinagar attracts people from Nashik Road and surrounding areas. Families, including children and senior citizens, gather in large numbers to witness the spectacle.

With more than 30,000 visitors expected this year, arrangements for the event will be an important aspect of the celebrations.