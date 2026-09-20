Nashik: FDA Seizes Food Stock Worth ₹48.81 Lakh During Festive Inspection Drive |

Nashik: A special inspection drive targeting festive food products is being conducted under the guidance of Tukaram Mundhe, Commissioner of the State Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Mangesh Mane, Joint Commissioner (Food). The initiative aims to ensure that citizens across the state have access to safe, hygienic and high-quality food, while ensuring effective implementation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and its associated rules and regulations.

As part of the state-wide campaign ahead of the festive season, inspections of various food products are being carried out. Accordingly, on September 17, 2024, the FDA seized food stock worth a total of ₹48,81,920 from M/s Chhaya Agri Pvt. Ltd. in Saryad Pimpri, Nashik.

The seized stock included:

‘Barista’ (Fried Onion): 12,008 kg, valued at ₹48,03,200

Refined Sunflower Oil: 328 kg, valued at ₹78,720

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The stock was seized under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, due to concerns over unhygienic conditions, substandard quality and unsafe food products. The stock was also found to have been stored in a manner potentially hazardous to human health.

The action was carried out by Food Safety Officer Pratik Bhad under the guidance of Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane and Assistant Commissioner (Food) Sandip Deore.

Citizens who have concerns about the quality of food products or notice the sale of adulterated or unsafe food have been advised to lodge complaints with the Food and Drug Administration through its online portal.

During inspections, food samples are tested, necessary documents are verified, and appropriate action is taken in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act. Strict action is being taken against businesses that violate regulations, while continuous inspections are being conducted to curb practices that could compromise consumer health.

The Food and Drug Administration’s inspection and enforcement drive will continue to ensure the availability of safe and high-quality food products for the health and well-being of citizens.