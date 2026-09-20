Nashik: Simhastha Kumbh 2027 To Put City’s Religious, Cultural And Economic Identity On Global Map |

Nashik: The upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 is being viewed as a major opportunity to project Nashik not merely as a religious destination, but as a global city known for tourism, culture, industry, agriculture, heritage and its wine sector. With millions of devotees and tourists expected to visit the city, efforts are being focused on using the mega event as a platform for the global branding of Nashik.



As part of this initiative, Nashik’s religious and cultural heritage, including the Godavari River, Ramkund, Panchavati and Trimbakeshwar, can be showcased alongside its forts, caves, Paithani tradition, vineyards, agriculture, local handicrafts and cuisine. The objective is to encourage visitors coming for the Kumbh to explore Nashik beyond the pilgrimage circuit and promote the city as a year-round tourism destination through multilingual information, digital platforms and international publicity.



The Kumbh can also provide a platform for promoting ‘Brand Nashik’ by showcasing the city’s industries, MSMEs, agricultural products, food-processing sector and local businesses to visitors and potential investors from across India and abroad. Exhibitions, cultural programmes, food festivals, handicraft showcases and business-oriented events can help present Nashik’s diverse economic and cultural strengths.



Meanwhile, major infrastructure projects related to roads, transport, water supply, sanitation, healthcare, accommodation, digital connectivity and disaster management are being undertaken for the Kumbh. These facilities are expected to have long-term benefits for the city. The larger objective is therefore to transform the Kumbh from a religious mega-event into a global showcase of Nashik’s tourism, culture and economic potential.



The focus will be on ensuring that visitors who come to Nashik for the Kumbh are encouraged to return to the city as tourists, business visitors and cultural travellers. With the presence of national and international media, tourists, entrepreneurs and representatives from different sectors, the Simhastha Kumbh 2027 offers a significant opportunity to put Nashik firmly on the global tourism and investment map.