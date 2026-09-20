Nashik: Trimbak Raja’s Traditional Tripund Missing, Mahant Hargiri Maharaj Raises Objection |

Nashik: The disappearance of the traditional Tripund used in the worship of Trimbak Raja at the sacred Trimbakeshwar temple has sparked anger among saints and religious leaders. The issue was raised in the presence of Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, with Mahant Hargiri Maharaj expressing strong resentment over the matter.

The Tripund holds special significance in the Shaiva tradition and is regarded as an important symbol associated with Lord Shiva. Saints have maintained that its traditional presence in the worship of Trimbak Raja is not merely a ritual practice but an integral part of the religious traditions followed at Trimbakeshwar for generations.

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Mahant Hargiri Maharaj reportedly expressed strong objections to any change in the temple's established religious practices. He stressed that Trimbakeshwar is not merely a tourist destination but one of the country’s most revered religious centres, and that its age-old traditions, rituals and symbols must be preserved with due sensitivity.

The issue assumes added significance in view of the upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela. Saints have called for greater coordination between the temple administration, government authorities and the religious community to ensure that traditional rituals and practices are maintained.

With the issue being raised in the presence of Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, attention is now focused on the temple administration’s response and on whether the traditional practice concerning the Tripund will be restored or clarified.