Nashik: NMC Plans ₹431.29 Crore Sewerage Upgrade In CIDCO Ahead Of Kumbh

Nashik: In preparation for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has planned to renovate the sewerage network in the CIDCO area to curb pollution in the Godavari River and its tributaries. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) worth ₹431.29 crore has been prepared to replace old and inadequate sewerage lines across 12 sectors of CIDCO and adjoining areas with a new network. The proposal has been submitted to the General Body for final approval.

The underground sewerage system in the CIDCO area was originally constructed during the 1970s and 1980s. Since then, single-storey houses have been redeveloped into three- or four-storey buildings. The significant population growth has placed a strain on the old sewerage lines, which are now operating beyond their original capacity, leading to frequent issues such as clogged drains and sewage overflowing onto roads.

The current population of New Nashik is approximately 5.54 lakh, and it is projected to reach 12.80 lakh by 2055. Consequently, sewage volume is expected to rise from 66 MLD to 154 MLD. The project has been planned keeping this future growth in mind.

Under the project, new sewerage lines spanning approximately 266.4 km, with diameters ranging from 200 mm to 1,000 mm, will be laid. Old pipelines will be reconstructed or replaced as required. The project also includes concreting of roads excavated for laying sewerage and water supply lines.

The collected sewage will be transported to the Agartakali Sewage Treatment Plant through pumping stations at Untwadi and Agartakali. The primary objective of the project is to intercept 100% of the sewage that would otherwise flow into the Godavari River and divert it to the treatment plant.