Nashik: Notice Issued To Namrata Advertising Over Felling Of 55 Trees On Gangapur Road | Representative

Nashik: Following the felling of 55 trees on the divider along Gangapur Road, the role of Namrata Advertising Company is now under scrutiny. A notice has reportedly been issued to the company as the investigation into the incident gains momentum. The development comes after six persons were arrested in connection with the unauthorised tree-felling.



The trees on the divider were allegedly cut without the required permission, prompting the civic administration to take the matter seriously. Investigators are examining whether the tree-felling was linked to the creation of space for advertising hoardings. They are also seeking to establish who ordered the cutting, who arranged labour or machinery, and whether any financial transaction was involved.



The notice to Namrata Advertising Company has brought the advertising angle of the case into focus. The authorities are expected to seek information on whether the company had authorised anyone to undertake the tree-felling, whether any agreement or transaction had been made for advertising space, and whether the necessary permissions from the civic authorities had been obtained. The company's response could determine the course of further administrative or legal action.



The felling of 55 trees has triggered concern among citizens and environmental activists. Trees planted along road dividers play an important role in reducing dust, heat and pollution apart from contributing to the city's green cover. If the trees were cut for commercial or advertising purposes without permission, citizens have demanded that responsibility be fixed and strict action be taken against all those involved.