Nashik: FDA Seizes Food Products Worth ₹5.40 Crore In 36 Operations Ahead Of Festive Season |

Nashik: To ensure the quality and safety of food products ahead of the festive season, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Nashik Division, has conducted special inspections and enforcement actions against violators across all districts in the division.

Recognising the rising demand for sweets, dairy products, edible oils, spices and other food items during the festive period, the FDA is implementing a special inspection and enforcement drive. The initiative aims to ensure that citizens have access to safe, high-quality and unadulterated food products.

The drive is being conducted under the guidance of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane.

Under the campaign, inspections and enforcement actions have been carried out at various locations across all districts of the Nashik Division over the past 10 days. A total of 36 operations resulted in the seizure of goods valued at ₹5,40,16,621, including 14 major enforcement actions.

Major Enforcement Actions

A total of 75,356.8 kg of pasteurised cooking butter (unsalted) of the Madhurama Creamy Delight brand, valued at ₹3,95,62,320, was seized from M/s Arihant Cold Storage, MIDC, Ahilyanagar.

Frozen custard apple pulp, mango pulp and cream stock totalling 6,457 kg and valued at ₹39,18,520 was seized from M/s Iyarj Cold Storage and Exporters, Kokangaon, taluka Niphad, Nashik district.

On September 11, 2026, in the early hours, 2,155 kg of Special Sweet Barfi valued at ₹5,58,267 was seized from two private buses at Dwarka, Nashik.

Cream and ghee stock weighing 593.4 kg and valued at ₹3,40,952 was seized from M/s New Wagh Milk Dairy, Jamner Road, Pachora, Jalgaon district.

Cow and buffalo ghee stock weighing 463.4 kg and valued at ₹3,01,000 was seized from M/s Gayatri Texture, Kumar Nagar, Sakri Road, Dhule.

Ghee stock of the Arihant brand weighing 300 kg and valued at ₹2,22,000 was seized from M/s Ruchiraj Sweets, Savedi, Ahilyanagar.

Cow ghee stock weighing 230 kg and valued at ₹2,00,405 was seized from M/s Hiralal Nandlal Navalkha, Shrirampur, Ahilyanagar.

Chandan Sweet Supari stock valued at ₹1,66,320 was seized from an open space near Ichhadevi Chowk, Jalgaon.

The Food and Drug Administration continues to carry out such enforcement actions during the festive season to ensure the availability of safe food for citizens.