Nashik: FDA Intensifies Crackdown On Food Adulteration Ahead Of Festive Season | AI Generated Representational Image

Nashik: With demand for sweets, traditional snacks, edible oils, ghee, milk and other dairy products rising during the festive season, the Nashik division of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stepped up vigilance to prevent food adulteration and ensure the availability of safe, quality food products.

The possibility of unscrupulous traders taking advantage of increased demand during festivals has prompted the authorities to maintain strict surveillance over sweet shops, hotels, bakeries, food manufacturing units and retail establishments.

FDA Seizes Edible Oil and Spices

As part of its enforcement drive, the Nashik FDA recently raided Pankaj Oil Mill in Bhagur and seized 3,210 kg of refined soybean oil suspected to be of substandard quality.

The seized stock, valued at approximately ₹5.47 lakh, included 2,500 kg of loose oil and 710 kg of packaged oil.

In another operation at a spice manufacturing unit in the Tigaria industrial area near Dwarka, the department seized around 2,230 kg of turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder and other spices worth over ₹11 lakh.

Action Against Sweet Unit and Bakery

Earlier, the FDA suspended the registration certificate of a sweet manufacturing unit in Patilnagar, CIDCO, after live worms were reportedly found in custard apple pulp.

In another operation, the department raided a bakery on Wadala Road in Bharat Nagar that was allegedly operating in unhygienic conditions without a valid licence.

The authorities seized 151 kg of cakes and cupcakes and issued an order directing the bakery to stop operations.

Food Safety Rules to Be Enforced

Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, food manufacturers, distributors and retailers must comply with prescribed standards for production, storage, packaging, transportation and sale.

Proper labelling, including manufacturing and expiry dates, ingredient details and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence number, is also mandatory.

The department is keeping a close watch on establishments involved in manufacturing and storing food products under unhygienic conditions.

Consumers Urged to Exercise Caution

Meanwhile, consumers have been advised to exercise caution while purchasing sweets, khoya, mawa, paneer, ghee, edible oils and spices.

They should avoid food items of doubtful quality, products kept in the open and those past their expiry dates.

Citizens can register complaints about suspected food adulteration and quality through the Maharashtra FDA's official complaint portal at https://complaints.mahafda.in/.

The department is expected to continue inspections and enforcement activities to prevent food adulteration and safeguard public health during the festive season.