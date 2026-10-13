Nashik: FDA Destroys 1,408 Kg Of Sweets Worth ₹5.62 Lakh At Saptashrungi Gad |

Nashik: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Nashik Division, destroyed 1,408.7 kg of sweets valued at approximately ₹5.62 lakh during a special food safety inspection drive at Saptashrungi Gad ahead of the influx of devotees during Navratri.

The drive covered several food establishments, with the FDA taking action against 13 establishments and collecting 18 food samples for testing.

According to the FDA, the destroyed stock comprised mawa-like sweets prepared using palm oil. Officials found that the products were being transported and stored under unsafe conditions and lacked mandatory labelling. The stock, valued at ₹5,62,090, was deemed unfit for consumption and destroyed.

The inspection drive was conducted under the guidance of FDA Joint Commissioner Mangesh Mane and the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (Zone 4) Sandeep Devare.

The initiative aimed to ensure that devotees visiting Saptashrungi Gad during Navratri received safe and hygienic food and that food establishments complied with prescribed safety standards.

Pedha Sellers Advised to Follow Food Safety Norms

During the drive, Devare interacted with pedha sellers and addressed their queries and difficulties.

He provided guidance on food safety regulations, hygiene standards and proper storage and handling practices.

Devare urged food business operators to comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related rules. He also instructed them to obtain the necessary licences or registrations before conducting business and maintain food quality and hygiene.

Officials, Local Bodies Participate in Drive

Food Safety Officers SG Mandlik, Chetan Pardeshi, Pratik Bhad, Sonal Padle, Akshay Gadekar, Vaibhav Garde and Sanket Yelmame participated in the drive.

Sample assistants Sachin Zhurde and Vijay Pagare also assisted in the operation.

Staff from the Gram Panchayat, temple trust and ropeway service extended their cooperation.

Devotees and villagers welcomed the FDA's action at Saptashrungi Gad. The drive has also highlighted the need for regular food safety inspections at religious destinations that attract large numbers of visitors.