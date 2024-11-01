Nashik: FDA Cracks Down on Adulterated Cooking Oil and Spices Ahead of Diwali |

With Diwali approaching, the Nashik division of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified inspections to ensure the purity of edible oil, spices, and sweets, aiming to protect public health. As festival demand for items like khawa, mawa, ghee, oil, and sweets surges, FDA teams are monitoring the quality of these products in shops across the city.

On Wednesday, FDA inspected Agrawal & Co. in Ambad, Nashik, where they discovered fake sunflower oil. Two samples of refined sunflower oil were collected for analysis, and 790 liters of suspected stock, valued at ₹1,29,548, was seized.

In another inspection at Shree Dutt Enterprises, Siddhivinayak Complex, Panchvati, Nashik, the FDA found that food products were being manufactured and sold without a license. Samples of Shahi Kheer Masala, Tikka Masala, and Garam Masala were taken, and 3,290 packets plus 22 kg of open Garam Masala, totaling ₹67,850, were seized.

All collected samples have been sent for analysis, and further action will be taken based on the results under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The FDA urges consumers to verify the quality of sweets such as pedha and barfi. For any complaints or information regarding adulterated food, contact the FDA on the toll-free number 1800222365.