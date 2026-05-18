Nashik: Farmers Suspend Ring Road Land Acquisition Protest For Five Days After Collector Office Meeting | Sourced

Nashik: Farmers had expressed strong displeasure regarding the methods employed for land acquisition for the Outer and Inner Ring Road projects. Against this backdrop, during a three-hour meeting held on Monday at the Collector's office, the farmers decided to suspend their protest for the next five days.

During a meeting of farmers held at Vilholi on Sunday (March 17), strong criticism was levelled against Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan and District Collector Ayush Prasad. All affected farmers and their representatives were present at the meeting held on Monday at the Collector's office. During this meeting, the administration directed the farmers to submit their grievances and demands in writing. It was decided that one representative from each village would be appointed to engage in discussions with the administration.

The administration gave an assurance that no government officials would visit for land surveys during this process, and that no form of interference would occur until the process is completed. It was further stated that any prior complaints regarding sites where surveys have already been conducted should be submitted to the District Collector.

The farmers insisted that the planning for the Ring Road must be executed strictly in accordance with the Development Plan (DP) and the Regional Plan (RP). Additionally, they demanded that in the event of land acquisition, compensation equivalent to five times the prevailing market rate be provided.

Farmers' Key Demands

- Planning for the Ring Road project should be executed in accordance with DP-RP norms, avoiding any forceful land acquisition.

- Demand for the replacement of the District Collector.

- The Minister in charge of the Kumbh Mela should refrain from interfering in the affairs of the district administration.

- Affected farmers must be provided with either alternative arrangements or adequate compensation.

Following the meeting, the farmers stated, “Since the administration has adopted a constructive stance, we have decided to suspend our agitation for a period of five days. However, if our demands are not met, we will resume our agitation with even greater intensity.”

Attendees at this meeting included Karan Gaikwad (Founder, Chhava Krantiveer Sena), farmer leader Sahebrao Datir, and Adv. Kailas Khandbahale, Haribhau Bodke (Shiv Sena Farmers' Cell), Raju Desale State Secretary CPI among others.

Resentment among farmers regarding the methods of land acquisition being carried out under the guise of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela has intensified, thereby mounting significant pressure on the administration. All eyes are now fixed on the stance the administration will adopt over the course of the next five days.