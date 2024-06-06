Nashik: Farmers Suffer ₹61.3 Lakh Loss Due to Sukhoi-30 Crash in Vineyard |

Three farmers have incurred losses amounting to ₹61.3 lakh after a Sukhoi-30 fighter plane crashed in Shirasgaon, Niphad taluka. Village Talathi Kedar reported in the Panchnama that damage occurred to the vineyard, wire compound, cabbage worth ₹1 lakh, and wells worth ₹2.5 lakhs.

Newly elected MP Bhaskar Bhagare visited the site and instructed the district collector to provide immediate assistance to the affected farmers. The Sukhoi-30 fighter jet crashed on Tuesday afternoon (June 4) in the farms of Sukdev Popat More, Dyaneshwar Narayan More, and Laxman Narayan More of Shirasgaon. Fortunately, there were no casualties as the pilot ejected safely.

Cabbage and grape crop destroyed

However, the crash caused significant damage to the vineyard and cabbage crop. Collector Jalaj Sharma promptly ordered an inquiry into the incident, while Resident Sub-Collector Rajendra Wagh ordered a Panchnama. Village Talathi Kedar conducted the Panchnama on Wednesday (June 5), noting that a vineyard in an area of 0.85 hectare was damaged. The broken garden angles and wires caused a loss of approximately ₹4 lakh. Additionally, considering the grape yield over the next six years, an income loss of ₹50 lakhs was projected. The total loss recorded in the Panchnama was ₹61.3 lakh.

The Panchnama was signed by Sarpanch Ravindra Shirasath, Police Patil Leela Karate, Mukund More, Umesh More, and Shankar More.