VIDEO: Sukhoi Plane Crashes In Nashik, Pilot Rescues Himself |

A Sukhoi aircraft crashed near Nashik on Tuesday. However, no one was reported injured as the pilot rescued himself with parachute, Nashik rural SP Vikram Deshmane informed.

The visuals of the aircraft was in flames went viral. The incident was reported in Shirasgaon area of Niphad Taluka in Nashik.

This is a breaking news