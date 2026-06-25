Nashik Farmers Shun NAFED Onion Procurement As Open Market Prices Surge To ₹2,628 Per Quintal | Representational Image

Nashik: Despite the Central Government’s decision to procure onions through NAFED and NCCF under the buffer stock scheme to support farmers affected by falling onion prices, growers in the Nashik district are largely avoiding NAFED procurement centres. Higher prices in the open market, coupled with stringent conditions and cumbersome procurement procedures, have made government procurement unattractive.

The procurement initiative was announced during a meeting of public representatives chaired by Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad. Although procurement centres have started operations at some locations, farmers remain reluctant due to registration requirements, quality inspections, transportation issues, and other procedural formalities.

Meanwhile, onion prices in Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs), particularly at Lasalgaon, have witnessed a significant rise. On June 5, onions fetched a minimum price of ₹700, a maximum of ₹1,925, and an average of ₹1,600 per quintal at the Lasalgaon market.

The very next day, the maximum price crossed ₹2,000 per quintal. Currently, onions are fetching a minimum of ₹800, a maximum of ₹2,628, and an average of ₹2,100 per quintal.

Over the past two weeks, the maximum onion price has increased by nearly ₹900 per quintal. As a result, farmers are finding it more profitable to sell their produce in the open market rather than through NAFED.

NAFED Raised Procurement Rates Three Times in 40 Days

NAFED initially announced a procurement price of ₹1,235 per quintal. The rate was subsequently increased to ₹1,580 on May 26, ₹1,650 on June 12, and again to ₹1,730 per quintal last week.

However, with quality onions fetching up to ₹2,628 per quintal and average prices touching ₹2,100 in market yards, a gap of nearly ₹900 per quintal still remains between market and procurement rates. Consequently, farmers continue to prefer open-market sales.

Procurement Far Below Target

This year, NAFED and NCCF have been assigned a combined procurement target of two lakh metric tonnes of onions. To achieve this, 34 procurement centres have been established across Maharashtra. However, only 2,450 metric tonnes have been procured so far, raising concerns about whether the target can be achieved.

Read Also Nashik: NAFED Directed To Begin Onion Procurement Across District from Monday At Fixed Support Price

NAFED Procurement Price Timeline

Initial rate: ₹1,235/quintal

May 26: ₹1,580/quintal

June 12: ₹1,650/quintal

June 24: ₹1,730/quintal

Key Highlights

Maximum market price: ₹2,628/quintal

Average market price: ₹2,100/quintal

Nearly ₹900/quintal difference between market and NAFED rates

Only 2,450 metric tonnes were procured against a target of 2 lakh metric tonnes.