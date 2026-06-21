Nashik: Centre Raises Onion Procurement Price To ₹1,730 Per Quintal; Relief For Farmers Across India | Representational Image

Nashik: In a significant relief for onion growers across the country, the Central Government has increased the procurement price of onions under the buffer stock scheme from Rs 1,650 to Rs 1,730 per quintal (Rs 17.30 per kg).

The revised rate has come into effect from June 20, 2026. The announcement was made by Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi through a post on social media.

The decision is expected to provide onion farmers with better returns for their produce while strengthening the government's efforts to maintain price stability in the market. According to the government, the revised procurement rate has been determined after considering prevailing market prices and the quality standards required for onions suitable for long-term storage.

For the financial year 2026-27, the Centre has set a target of procuring two lakh tonnes of onions for the buffer stock. The government also plans to continue maintaining buffer stocks under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) and intervene in the market whenever necessary to protect both farmers and consumers from extreme price fluctuations.

The move comes at a time when onion growers have been expressing concern over declining market prices. While the increase in the procurement rate has been welcomed as a positive step, several farmer organisations believe that the revised rate still falls short of adequately covering rising production, labour, transportation, and storage costs.

Key Highlights

- Onion procurement price for buffer stock increased from ₹1,650 to ₹1,730 per quintal.

- Revised rate effective from June 20, 2026.

- Procurement target of 2 lakh tonnes for 2026-27.

- Buffer stock to be maintained under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF).

- Expected to provide better returns to onion farmers and support market price stability.