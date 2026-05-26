Nashik: Onion Gets ‘MAPP’ Support; ₹1,580 Per Quintal Rate Effective | Sourced

Nashik: The Department of Consumer Affairs under the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has announced the Minimum Assured Procurement Price (MAPP) for the purchase of Rabi onion crop 2026 in Nashik district. Accordingly, a rate of ₹1,580 per quintal for onions will come into effect from May 26, 2026.



The information was issued through an official order released on May 25 from Krishi Bhavan, New Delhi. Referring to an earlier office communication dated May 13, 2026, the department finalised this decision.



As per the order issued by Assistant Director Shivani Goyal, the minimum assured procurement price for Rabi onions in Nashik district has been fixed at ₹1,580 per quintal, effective from May 26. The order also stated that it had been issued with the approval of the competent authority.



Meanwhile, onion farmers in the state have been facing financial distress as market prices have fallen below production costs. In such a situation, the Centre’s decision is expected to provide some support and stability to the onion market.



However, despite the Consumer Affairs Department announcing the assured rate of ₹1,580 per quintal, the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee recorded higher market rates for quality onions. The market received a maximum price of ₹1,812 per quintal, a minimum price of ₹500, and an average price of ₹1,350 per quintal.



Considering the maximum rate, onion prices at the Lasalgaon market committee were seen trading above the government-announced assured price.