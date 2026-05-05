Nashik: Farmers’ Outrage Ahead Of CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Visit; Girish Mahajan Intervenes In Dhakambe Amid Ring Road Row | Sourced

Nashik: While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to visit Nashik on Wednesday (May 6), significant uncertainty has arisen regarding whether or not the groundbreaking ceremony for the much-discussed 'Nashik Ring Road' project will actually be performed by him. The project currently finds itself embroiled in controversy due to intense discontent among farmers regarding land acquisition, as well as major disparities in the compensation being offered for their land.

Farmers Allege Serious Misconduct; Condemn Police Action

A 66-kilometre-long Ring Road has been proposed in the context of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. However, a severe altercation erupted during the land measurement process conducted on May 2 in the villages of Matori and Mungsara. Villagers have levelled serious allegations that, acting on the orders of Sub-Divisional Officer (Prant Adhikari) Pawan Datta, police personnel forcibly entered their homes and physically assaulted farmers, including women. In protest against this act of repression, farmers staged a massive demonstration outside the District Collector's office on May 4. The farmers have raised a pertinent question: "When the matter is still sub-judice (pending in court), why was an attempt made to conduct the land measurement by sending a notice late at night via WhatsApp?"

Major Disparity in Compensation: Market Rate at Rs 4 Crore, Government Offers Rs 1.5 Crore!

For the Ring Road project, 365 hectares of private land across 25 villages are slated for acquisition. However, farmers contend that the compensation being offered is drastically lower than the prevailing market rates. Recognising the gravity of the situation, Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan personally visited the fields in Dhakambe village to listen to the grievances and hardships faced by the farmers. Farmers stated that the current market rate for land in Dhakambe is Rs 4 crore per acre. However, the government is offering compensation of only Rs 1.5 crore.

Upon observing this significant disparity, Girish Mahajan himself expressed astonishment. He immediately contacted the District Collector over the phone to discuss the possibility of increased compensation.



Attempt to Broker a Settlement Ahead of the Chief Minister's Visit

To ensure that the Chief Minister's visit is not disrupted by farmer protests, Girish Mahajan has given an assurance: "I will not allow the farmers to suffer any loss, and I will ensure that they receive justice." Present on this occasion were Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Machhindra Sanap, Corporators Sudhakar Badgujar, Daulatrao Bodke, and Sanjay Sanap, along with hundreds of farmers.